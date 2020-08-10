Live fire training scheduled this week at Lubbock’s airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from LPSIA Operations:

Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility (ARFF) for the following dates and times:

Wednesday, August 12, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 13, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

This training will produce smoke and flames that could be visible from communities surrounding the airport.

(News release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Operations)