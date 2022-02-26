LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:

The Clothing and Textiles division of the Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting a live quilt auction on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. The auction will be held in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court located inside the Museum. Parking and access to the Sculpture Court can be found on the West side of the Museum. There will be light refreshments and live music.

The Auction will feature 14 one-of-a-kind pieces from prolific quilter Linda Fisher. Fisher made and donated 73 quilts to the Clothing and Textiles permanent collection. She also made over 60 additional quilts that she has graciously allowed to be auctioned online and in person. 53 quilts are available on an online auction. The 14 quilts in the live auction are not available online.

All funds raised from the live and online auction will go to support the curator of clothing and textiles position at the Museum.

