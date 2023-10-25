LUBBOCK, Texas — National Alliance on Mental Illness Lubbock announced in a press release it invited the Lubbock community to “Live Well LBK.”

Live Well LBK aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma and promote mental well-being in Lubbock.

The special event will celebrate mental health and wellness in the city. The event will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Cooper Liberty High School.

The release stated that Live Well Lubbock will be free to the public and provide opportunities to explore activities. Including tai chi, yoga and breathwork classes.

Additionally, the event will also have a food truck for participants to enjoy. The food trucks at Live Well LBk will be Neon Spoon, Rico Empanadas, Eddie G’s Fired Up Grill. Chucho’s and J&D BBQ.

For tickets visit: NAMI Lubbock, “Live Well LBK.”