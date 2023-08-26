LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Estacado Winery will celebrate its 47th anniversary at the 29th annual Grape Day celebration on October 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A press release said Grape Day pays tribute to the grape harvest, showcasing the culmination of Llano Estacado’s winemaking journey. There will be self-guided tours, art booths, local vendors and live music.

Mark Hyman, the President and C.E.O. of Llano Estacado Winery, said, “Grape Day marks the most thrilling time of the year for us here at Llano Estacado Winery. Join us as we celebrate 47 years of pioneering and our significant contribution to the flourishing Texas Wine industry.”

The press release said that Grape Day is a free event, however for $35 you receive a commemorative Grape Day wine glass along with two tickets, each redeemable for a glass of wine.

Presale drink tickets will also be available for purchase in a bundle of three tickets for $15. Drink tickets will be $8 each at the event.