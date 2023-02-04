(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Logistics Inc., the distribution arm of The United Family, will host a job fair on Monday, February 6, in Lubbock.

According to a press release from The United Family, the job fair is for several different kinds of positions.

The job fair takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its facility located at 5801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Llano Logistics, Inc. offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and PM shifts, the press release said.

A variety of benefits are offered including starting pay of $15 to $17 per hour and quarterly safety/attendance bonuses.

New hires will also enjoy the benefits like weekly pay, grocery discounts, steady income and opportunities for career growth, the press release said.

Llano Logistics, Inc. provides support and supplies to all branches of the United Family including the 96 stores across the company’s five retail banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos and United Express.