Hiring for variety of positions ahead of holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Logistics Inc., the distribution arm of The United Family, will host a job fair on Monday, October 3 in Lubbock.

The job fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the facility located at 5801 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to a press release from The United Family, the job fair will hire for a multitude of positions ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and PM shifts.

A variety of benefits are offered including starting pay of $15 to $17 per hour and quarterly safety/attendance bonuses.

New hires will also enjoy the benefits like weekly pay, grocery discounts, steady income and opportunities for career growth, the press release stated.

Llano Logistics, Inc. provides support and supplies to all branches of the United Family including the 96 stores across the company’s five retail banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos and United Express.