Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, June 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and PM shifts. Llano has a variety of benefits including starting pay of $15 to $17 per hour, a $600 retention bonus and quarterly safety and attendance bonuses. As part of the Llano team, new hires will also enjoy the benefits of being a part of The United Family. This includes things like weekly pay, grocery discounts, steady income and opportunities for career growth.

Llano provides support and supplies to all branches of the United Family including the 96 stores across the company’s five retail banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos and United Express.

Job Fair Details:

WHERE: Llano Logistics (5801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79404)

WHEN: Monday, June 6 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHAT: Job Fair for Llano Logistics

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

