LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock National Bank announced on Tuesday the grand opening of its new branch located inside of the United Supermarkets at 2703 82nd Street. The branch will be open 7 days a week, said a press release.

The LNB also mentioned it will give out a dozen $100 LNB cash cards and a dozen $100 United gift cards to customers from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, the LNB will make five large donations to five local non-profit organizations to give back to “help solidify our commitment to the people of Lubbock,” said the release.

The organizations receiving donations will be the Women’s Protective Services, Neighborhood House, Children’s Advocacy Center, Boys’ and Girls’ Club, and Communities in Schools.