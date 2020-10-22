Load shifted, rebar fell on man in construction zone along Interstate 27

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries from an industrial accident on North Interstate 27 Thursday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a construction zone injury Thursday morning along I-27 near Erskine Street.

A truck driver was unloading built rebar forms from his semi-tractor trailer when the load fell on his leg and was on top of his foot, trapping him in between his truck and a concrete barrier, according to LFR.

Fire crews arrived on-scene and had to brace the load of rebar before they could start cutting and moving it, so it would not crush the truck driver, according to LFR.

Once crews began cutting, it took them about eight minutes to set the truck driver free.

According to LFR, the driver was trapped for a total of 28 minutes.

He was transported by EMS to a local hospital with unknown injuries.