Local 6-year-old starts business, hopes to make girls feel like princesses

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local 6-year-old started her own business, called ‘Princess Sparkles By Sa’Niyah‘ with the help of her grandmother.

“[I’m] selling nail polish, purses and lip glosses, all kinds of stuff,” 6-year-old Sa’Niyah Sanders said.

Sanders said she thought of the idea so she could reach a future goal of hers.

“The reason why that I wanted to sell nail polish and lip gloss is because I wanted to get money and go to college,” she said.

Her grandmother Tina Ranson said her granddaughter approached her about the idea three months ago. She said she set a goal of four months to help her granddaughter accomplish her dream. Within three and a half months, they were able to launch her online business.

Ranson said the business’ goal was not only to sell products but to also help the community. She said her granddaughter wanted to donate some of her products to foster children.

“I want to turn their frown up into a smile because they don’t have their parents,” Sanders said.

Ranson said they hope to be able to reach people globally through their online model. In addition, she said they hope to do spa events at LocTrap located off of 50th Street.

Sanders said she hopes to make girls feel like princesses and she echoes words she hopes will inspire people to follow their dreams.

“I have a choice everyday. I can choose to be excellent or choose to be mediocre,” she said, “What does it mean to be excellent? It means trying to do my best. It means refusing to be average. It means wanting or trying to do better. My choice today and every day, it’s a way of excellence. I will be a great somebody, this is my challenge, this is my life and my possibility. So I begin now. I shall succeed.”