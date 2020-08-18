Local 7-year-old to meet the paramedics that saved her life

LUBBOCK, TX — While staying at her grandparents’ house as an infant, Marley Guerrero suddenly stopped breathing.

“I think it took 13 breaths, maybe 13 breaths and then I got her to respond,” said grandfather Benny Guerrero.

Benny rushed to her side when he noticed she wasn’t breathing and gave her mouth-to-mouth CPR while her grandmother called 911.

“She wasn’t moving, she was just lifeless. I mean my baby just wasn’t there,” Benny said.

Marley’s grandmother had given her an over-the-counter medication to treat symptoms of an allergic reaction. That medicine caused her to stop breathing.

“I’m telling you when I saw these guys show up, I mean they were my miracle,” Benny said.

Nearly six years later, Benny and Marley are planning to meet those first responders to thank them in person.

“Had it not been for what they did that day I may have been at the cemetery remembering her instead of remembering them,” said Benny.

Marley wears a pink dog tag that says, “Marley Amani Guerrero, reborn, 13 September, 2014. ‘They Responded, I lived’.

When she meets the first responders that gave her a second chance she hopes to give them matching tags that say: “Marley Amani Guerrero’s Hero, 13 September, 2014. ‘You responded, I live’.

Marley and Benny are planning to meet those first responders Wednesday and give them the matching dog tags.