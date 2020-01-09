Local advocates: “Three children a day” abused in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — More than 5,000 cases were reported to Children’s Advocacy Center in 2018. Out of those, more than a 1,000 were confirmed in Lubbock County.

“We are pretty high per capita compared to the state of Texas,” said Derek Danner, executive director of Children’s Advocacy Center. “It’s an on-going problem, that unfortunately happens more often than people think.”

According to Family Guidance, approximately three children a day are sexually or physically abused by an adult in Lubbock.

Advocates are hoping to spread awareness, saying it cannot be stopped unless somebody reports it.

“Trust your gut, and pay attention to your children, they will tell you either verbally or through their body language,” said Abby Reed, Executive Director of Family Guidance. “You know your child best, don’t be afraid to take action.”

If you or someone you know has any information about a child being abused you should call Child Protective Services: 1-800-422-225.