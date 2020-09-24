Local aerocare paramedic fighting COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – A local aerocare paramedic is currently fighting COVID-19.

According to his wife Faith, Andrew Conway developed Coronavirus symptoms shortly after Labor Day. It is not clear if Conway got infected while working as a paramedic or through community exposure.

“I also had COVID-19 so Im not sure where he got it from,” said Conway.

Conway said her husband was in the Intensive Care Unit for seven days. On September 21, doctors considered placing him on a ventilator.

“We had a prayer circle and we all just prayed for him” said Conway. “He got much better after we prayed. because up until that point, he had been declining pretty steadily.”

By September 23, Andrew no longer needed a ventilator and was able to eat breakfast, according to his wife.

Scott Cravey, a fellow paramedic, launched a Facebook fundraiser to help out the Conway family with expenses. Over $9,000 have been raised.

“Andrew is a servant,” said Cravey. “He has worked his entire to help perfect strangers just because he wants to. It’s out turn to help.”

Conway said she and her two children are more than grateful for the community’s efforts.

“We are completely overwhelmed and just so appreciative of everyone,” said Conway.

Here’s the link to Andrew Conway’s fundraiser: http://www.facebook.com/donate/331221328201303/3334866579902072