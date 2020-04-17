Local air conditioning & plumbing company offers help to front line workers during COVID-19 crisis

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing:

Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing today announced that it is providing free tune-ups of home air conditioners for Lubbock’s health care workers and first responders. Additionally, the company is offering a $50 discount on tune-ups for all other Lubbock-area homeowners.

“In these extraordinary times, it’s more important than ever for our community to stand together and help each other,” says Matt Hadley, President at Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing. “This campaign is a small way we can support those on the front lines of this fight and give back to the people of Lubbock. Our amazing first responders, healthcare workers, and citizens are doing heroic things every day. Where would this world be without heroes?”

Tuning up a home’s air conditioning system before summer is a great way to beat the heat. The U.S. Department of Energy says, “Neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in air conditioning performance while energy use steadily increases.” A seasonal tune-up can provide the following benefits:

Identify existing or potential problems before they cause a breakdown

Lower the air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5%-15%

Increase comfort by improving the system’s performance

The free tune-ups and discounts will be available starting today, April 16, 2020. For more information on the Helping Heroes campaign, visit btacinc.com or facebook.com/btaclubbock/.

About Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing: Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing has been part of the Lubbock community since 1972. Today, the company employees more than 100 people in Lubbock and has a fleet of more than 60 vehicles to respond quickly to customers’ needs. The company has received multiple “Best of Lubbock” awards in the last three years.

(This is a press release from Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing.)