Local artist paints windows for the holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — As decorations go up for Christmas, one man is already getting to work. Rejelio Olivarez is an artist. On Wednesday afternoon, he painted some additional touches to one of his window pieces.

“I go down the street and put a smile on people’s faces,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez likes to dress up as Santa Claus as he does his work.

“Someone may be having a bad day and they see something like this and it just brings their spirit up,” Olivarez said.

With eyes of concentration, every brush stroke is a part of a grander picture.

“It’s the grace of God that I have this talent,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez has been painting holiday windows for five years.

“I would go see this lady named Peggy. She usually paints on University, and I was there, I would ask questions and then like I said I just started on my own,” Olivarez said.

He starts his painting on November 1, and continues on until mid-December.

“Sun up to sun down. Sometimes you’ll catch me painting at one, two o’clock in the morning,” Olivarez said.

He works long shifts, but for Olivarez, that doesn’t matter.

“it’s fun. I love it,” Olivarez said.

He said one of the things he enjoys about his work is the opportunity to be creative.

“You just start throwing colors in there you know you get to use your mind,” Olivarez said. “Everywhere there’s a window for me. I ask God, give me those windows and then I go.”

Olivarez is an artist for Superior Airbrushing and Art.