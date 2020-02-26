Local artist raising money for art center in east Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Danielle East is the first black woman to live at the Charles Adams Studio Project in Lubbock. She is hoping to make art more accessible to residents in East Lubbock called the ‘East Lubbock Art House.’

East is a professional artist from La Grange, Texas. She said she draws her inspiration from her culture.

“I’ve been an artist for almost, I guess, 8 years,” East said. “I started seriously when I was a sophomore in high school.”

East shows her art at the Friday Art Trail. She said after making her way around the city, she noticed there is sort of a separation between east Lubbock and the rest of the city.

“I’ve gone over to East Lubbock a few times since I’ve been in Lubbock,” she said.

East said she feels privileged being in Lubbock, where she has a large base and is able to showcase her work every First Friday.

“I feel like I should give back in some way,” East said.

She came up with the idea to construct a community arts center.

“It’s called the ‘East Lubbock Art House,'” she said.

She said it will be a place to hold exhibits, classes and events for people in east Lubbock.

“It’s something to help people who don’t have vehicles and proper transportation over there,” East said. “A place for them to actually be able go without having to it be a big endeavor for them to miss work or have to ask someone for rides, so it’s something more–and something that’s actually in the black and brown community.”

East said making art accessible is important, and is a way to bridge the gap between communities.

“The effects of art [for] marginalized individuals is very important. Art all across the board is important,” East said.

East started a Kickstarter to get the project going, and is looking to raise $30 thousand to purchase land.

“It’s just– people don’t know where to go to display their artwork without having to spend hundreds of dollars to get it out there,” she said.

The artist said it will be a place for creativity, inspiration, and most importantly, an opportunity.

“Use it to kind of like almost plant a seed in East Lubbock,” East said.

To view the fundraiser for the East Lubbock Art House (ELAH), visit the Kickstarter website.