Local artists petition city for cut of federal relief funds

LUBBOCK, Texas — Among the many people from diverse walks of life making their case for a portion of Lubbock’s federal relief funds today was David Cho, a longtime Lubbock resident and director of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. Used to conducting 80 to 100 classical musicians in Buddy Holly Hall, today he conducted himself passionately to make his orchestra’s plea for part of Lubbock’s federal funds.

“The arts need funding in order for us to create the best concerts for our community,” he told KAMC News Tuesday. He said the Lubbock Symphony was forced to cancel four major concerts since the onset of the pandemic, and social distancing measures have cut his orchestra down to just 20 musicians.

Lubbock is set to receive $56 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Biden in March. The city outlined six main areas to target with the money, including relief for the arts and small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

“The Lubbock Symphony Orechstra has been deeply affected by Covid, with concert cancellations, rescheduling, losing income not only from lost concerts but also due to reduced capacity, and reductions in sponsorship and grant income,” President and CEO of Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Galen Wixson said. “The LSO hopes more than anything that our musicians will be able to receive assistance to make sure we are able to keep them here in Lubbock.”

Lindsey Maestri, executive director of the local Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), followed Cho and shared data her organization collected in their Lubbock Art and Culture survey over the last year.

She reported that the 34 participating businesses canceled over 1,900 events due to the pandemic, leading to a loss of over half a million attendees and $5 million in total revenue.

Local bass guitarist Joy Harris also spoke in support of local arts funding, saying her income has taken a significant hit during the pandemic. She spoke to the mental health affects the downturn has had on her industry.

“Through the shutdown, I personally know of 23 artists who have committed suicide, separate from all of the disease death,” Harris said.

The city has not yet committed any money to specific projects yet, and they did not specify when they expect to finalize the appropriations process. The deadline to obligate all federal money is December 31st, 2024. Regardless of how that money is doled out, Cho says the show must go on.

“Music, and the visual arts performances… they are not a luxury,” Cho said. “It’s food for the soul, and it’s necessary, especially in these incredible times. So please help us. We will do our best to make great music, great performances.”