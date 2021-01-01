Local bank has stimulus checks waiting to be delivered

LUBBOCK, TX—Local banks have already received the next round of stimulus checks and are waiting to deposit them.

“Most everyone will just see the check appear in their account,” said People’s Bank Executive Vice President and Marketing Director, Chelsea Salazar.

In the most recent legislation, individuals who earned up to $75,000 in 2019 will receive a $600 check. Married couples who earned up to $150,000 will receive $1,200.

Some have already seen checks appear in their account but the official effective dates as determined by the IRS is January 4th.. That means that many people will start to see that money on Monday.

At the People’s Bank in Lubbock they’ve had checks waiting in a virtual warehouse for two days.

“If you don’t see your check in there electronically it doesn’t mean you’re not getting one there will be a few other rounds coming in as well as debit cards and they will send some through debit cards and some through a paper check,” said Salazar.

Paper checks were mailed starting on December 30th, and it’s important to note those getting a check did not have to apply to receive it.

“The people getting the check are not initiating it,” said Salazar. “It’s incredibly important for us to know that the irs isn’t going to call you and say what’s your account number your bank isn’t going to call you and say what’s your account number they have all that information so if you do get calls like that do not give them any information.”

And at People’s Bank they are just as excited to be ready to hand out the checks as folks around Lubbock area to receive them.

“You know we are excited to see our customers to have the opportunity and to have this money to help stimulate and keep things going,” said Salazar. “It’s perfect timing everyone can start 2021 with a little extra change in their pocket.”

Once that money is deposited on the 4th, it should be immediately available to use. For more information see the IRS’s website.