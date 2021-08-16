Local barbershop gives back to the community with ‘back to school’ event

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local business, Sweet 7 Barbershop & Salon, hosted their first annual ‘back to school’ event with free haircuts for kids and the homeless.

With school starting this week, the business wanted to do something special. The event was attended by dozens of people from the community.

“With this free event there are so many kids that need haircuts, there’s so many homeless that need haircuts,” volunteer Prencess Pearson said. “And people aren’t humble enough to say hey I need a helping hand.”

According to the host of the event, dozens of families came out to help make the event a great success.

“To have the barbers and everyone’s help who donated supplies and the chance to give back.” Devlynn Javon, co-host of the event, said.

According to volunteers at the event, it isn’t about expecting anything in return — its just about giving back.

“It wasn’t about having an expectation, I just wanted to do it, and just give back,” Javon said. “That’s the whole point of the mission.”

Those who attended the event said they’re appreciative of everything the Lubbock community does to give back.

“It feels good because when you don’t have the funds or the help or the support, you have people out there who help and support,” said Shawn Watson, who attended the event. “And they look out and do things to better the situation.”