Local barbershop opens up to dozens of ready customers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Barber shops in the Hub City opened up Friday after being closed for seven weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local business Jerry’s Barber Shop had pages of people signed up to go in. In fact, customer Joseph Yegar said he had been waiting for an hour and a half just to get his hair cut.

“I’ve been waiting for this day, marking it off on the calendar when I [could] actually get a hair cut,” he said. “So if I have to be here until 2 o’clock in the afternoon or whatever — I’ll do it.”

Maurice Stanely, owner of the shop said he was glad to be back in business.

“I really thought we were all going to be closed for two weeks, that we were really going to do essential services,” he said, “My idea of what is essential and what was not essential is completely different than what I thought it was.”

Stanely said he thinks his businesses and others were not treated fairly when they were told they had to close.

“I think that we kind of got the short end on that deal,” he said. “I do think we could have stayed open.”

However, Stanely said his first priority is to keep people safe. He said his barbers all wear masks and sanitize their equipment with sanitizer and UV light.

“You know, haircuts in the age of [coronavirus] is a whole different world,” he said. “You know, I’m not used to this particular kind of set up but you know we will make do with it.”

Jeremy Castillo, a barber at the shop, said the pandemic impacted him and his wife who is also in the cosmetology industry.

“Without any income and a little baby it was definitely stressful,” he said.

Castillo said the day before the shop opened he laid out his clothes like it was his first day at school. He said he’s glad to be back and serving his clients again.

“[It’s great] being able to translate their words into the image that they have in their heads, making them smile,” he said “Anything that I can gain that is positive for my client is a good feeling.”