Local Black and Brown women react to Harris becoming VP

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Kamala Harris was inaugurated as the 49th Vice President of the United States. Harris is the first woman in United States history to serve in the position.

“The world is starting to recognize that not only woman, but a woman of color, can bring to the table,” said Brdigette Moore-Stubblefield.

A group of Black women we spoke to from Lubbock said Harris’ new role is “long overdue.”

“This is the day that my grandmother, who was the help, dreamt of,” said Cicely Alexander.

The group, including a few of Harris’ sorority sisters, also said that they expect Harris will serve with “respect and dignity.”

“As a woman of color and Asian decent, I just think of black excellence,” said Nedra Hopkins.

“She’s the first but she definitely won’t be the last,” said Lisa Ramirez.