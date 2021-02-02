Local Black leaders share pandemic struggles in business and nonprofit

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two local Black business and nonprofit leaders shared some of the struggles they have faced amid the pandemic and shared advice for the future.

Ibn Gardner, owner of ‘The Groomin Lounge’ barber shop, said he always had a dream to run his own barber shop close to Texas Tech University. Gardner said growing up in a military family, he wanted to cut a diverse range of hair.

“I always wanted to let people know that [they] could be something in the community,” said Gardner.

Gardner said his barber shop had previously run as appointment-based but when the pandemic hit, things slowed down. He noticed some delays in shipments going into his shop and he faced the challenge of assuring his customers that his shop was safe.

In fact, he said one of his customers showed up wearing a trash bag because he had a preexisting condition.

“Now, when I do prompts on someone or [if] someone texts me, I’ll tell them TLR guidelines, said Gardner. “I’ll give them a run down: ‘Wash [your] hair’, ‘Wear long sleeve shirts’, […] stuff like that. So I give them different guidelines, to let them know that I’m safe.”

Gardner said his advice for young people is to be open to a wide range of opportunities and to study each one.

“Find you something that you love, more than one thing because it might not work out and then in the end, you might have three professions,” said Gardner.

Community leader Reggie Dial said his nonprofit, East Lubbock Resident Owned Business Initiative, also faced challenges amid the pandemic. The nonprofit provides apprenticeships in HVAC, plumbing and electrical.

“You know, some people don’t want to go to college, some people just want to go out and start a career,” said Dial, “What better way to start a career then to get into the service field.”

Dial said the pandemic created challenges of job placement for some participants.

“The biggest challenge right now is placing individuals with my partners due to the fact that a lot of my partner’s contracts keep getting pushed back,” said Dial.

Despite these challenges, Dial said his organization is working on providing virtual and socially distanced training because he said Lubbock is growing and will need help from these industries.

“These jobs are not going anywhere,” said Dial, “These houses that are coming up can’t come up with out the workers you know these new buildings that are coming up, can’t come up without the workers.”

Dial said regardless of a pandemic, people should still strive for opportunity.

“Keep your head up,” said Dial, “Keep pushing, keep doing what you do because these opportunities are here, they’re available, during this pandemic and after this pandemic.”