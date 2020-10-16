Local black pastors encourage voting with social media video

LUBBOCK, Texas – Local black pastors from multiple denominations are encouraging Lubbock’s African-American and Hispanic communities to vote in the 2020 election cycle.

“Go vote!” said the ministers in the 2-minute video posted to Facebook this week.

“I believe that the black church and the black voice is becoming more prevalent because we have a platform in order to get that message out,” said Bishop William Watson, senior pastor of Alexander Chapel Church of God in Christ.

Historically, voter turnout is low amongst the black community. The ministers hope to increase those numbers.

“I took it upon myself and encouraged others this year to actually go out and become registered deputies so that we could assist others in making it easy as possible,” said Rev. Cory Powell, senior pastor of New Dimensions Tabernacle.

Wendell Davis, senior pastor of Lyon’s Chapel Baptist Church, said voting part of one’s “Christian duty.”

“In the heart of God, there is love, there’s also a desire for justice, equity, equality, inclusion, and not exclusion,” said Davis.