Local business delivers plants for people during stay-at-home order

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local business is delivering plants to people’s homes during the stay-at-home orders implemented by the city.

“We are just trying to find fun activities for people to do with themselves, with their families, something therapeutic because I know it can get boring,” said Matthew Davis, owner of Matthew’s Plants and Landscapes.

Davis says he hopes his plants can bring some type of relief during these times.

“I know we are having hard times but if we bring a little bit of joy to your front door and you’re able to do something with your family, an hour, hour and a half with your family, that’s a memory you can have in these types of situations that we are in right now,” he said.

Judy Wilhem, director of the Texas Tech University Small Business Development Center, purchased geraniums a few days ago and said she is impressed businesses are coming up with new and innovative ways to reach their customers.

“We are watching people from all areas and it’s such a stressful struggling time,” she said, “And so I guess it kind of excited me that this individual would think of something [like this].”

She said she’s doing everything she can to follow the stay-at-home orders and that she looks forward to planting her new flowers.

“It’s a little bit of a morale thing,” she said. “I can tell you, those plants are sitting on my table on my patio and as I walk by I see those beautiful red geraniums and they just brighten my day.”