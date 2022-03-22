LUBBOCK, Texas – The Eastland Complex Fire has spanned more than 70,000 acres consisting of 7 blazes that have left behind economic and structural damage.

A devastating loss that one local business took it upon themselves to host a donation drive for.

“Oh, it kept me up at night. I mean, stuff like this, I hate seeing people go through all these disasters,” said Cody Rosenbaum of TripleCrown Services LBK.

Rosenbaum set out to collect donations of Gatorades, water, and household essentials to help victims from the fire.

“It was just in my heart, something was telling me I needed to do this and so I’m ready to put my truck to work and go down there and help support those small communities down there in East Texas,” said Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum plans on collecting the supplies in his work truck until Thursday where he will then drive out to East Texas to drop supplies off where only 60% of the fire is contained.

“I’ll be driving down there on Thursday and delivering supplies to the surrounding counties especially Carbon,Texas where the fire basically wiped out the town,” said Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum hopes many others will do the same through the donation drive he’s holding.

“I’m hoping these donations and supplies that take down the East Texas will help the people down there and show them that us Texans are sticking together and I just want to help out everybody,” said Rosenbaum.

TripleCrown Services LBK will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. For more information on drop off locations you can head to their Facebook page here.