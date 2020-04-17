Local business makes signs of hope to help community and other local businesses during COVID-19

LUBBOCK Texas- A local advertising company in the Hub City is creating yard signs aimed to help boost the moral of the city and to help local businesses advertise.

“People just need a little bit of inspiration and we’re going to be okay,” said Director of Sales Development at ‘Slate Group’ Trey Laverty. “We are all going to get through this together.”

Laverty said the Signs of Hope project is a collaboration between the Slate Group, Lubbock Area United Way and The Community Foundation of West Texas. Ten percent of proceeds made from the sale of signs will go to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.

“This is kind of a soft way for maybe our businesses to get their brand out to the community while doing a good thing at the same time,” he said.

Amanda Mcafee with Lubbock Area United Way said the response fund is aimed to help struggling families and individuals.

“We have a lot of people coming to our community partners to say, ‘I’ve never had to ask for help but I need to ask for help now,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know where to start asking for help because thy have never been in that spot before.”

CLICK HERE to find businesses participating in the Signs of Hope project.

CLICK HERE to donate to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.