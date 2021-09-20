Lubbock-area business owners struggle with rising meat prices

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-area business owners who spoke with KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com on Monday predicted that meat prices will continue to rise in 2022.

COVID-19 caused supply chain shortages, starting with corn, which is used as feed for animals, including pigs, chickens and cows. The problem included labor shortages and the steady demand for meat.

Tate Corliss, the director of Raider Red Meats, said going into the shop’s peak season, he sees no signs of improvement.

“If you’re looking at purchasing, purchase now. The price is only going to go up. It’s not going to go down, so go ahead and fill your freezer now,” Corliss said.

Eddie’s BBQ, a Lubbock restaurant, has experienced financial hardship by keeping prices the same instead of passing along higher costs to customers.

The owner, Eddie DeLavan, said the losses have not caused any closures, but the business is not making much money.

“I could increase my prices, but I’m over here on the east side. I don’t have people who are going to pay $12 dollars for a sandwich,” Delavan explained. “Am I struggling? Yeah, sure. I’m not doing what I was doing in 2017 or 2016, but I don’t think anybody is.”

Corliss said the rising costs affect higher-end meats like prime ribs, steaks and brisket more than others. DeLavan said he purchases brisket twice weekly for his restaurant and has seen prices increase by several dollars over the past year and-a-half.

“If you have holiday orders, get those in now,” Corliss stated. He believes waiting until the last minute this holiday season could be an expensive decision.

Local supermarkets declined to speak with KLBK News, citing concerns about how their customers might feel if they knew about the price increases.

Neither Corliss nor DeLavan could predict when prices will decrease again but they hope to see changes soon.