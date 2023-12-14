LUBBOCK, Texas — Lacy Jones finished up a busy day in her West Lubbock decor store, Wild West vintage decor. While Jones was counting her hard-earned money during a big sale, she noticed something wasn’t right about one of the bills.

“I was counting out the cash, [and]I felt the texture of it,” Jones said “It was not centered on the paper or anything, you could just tell that there was something not right about it.”

Jones received a fake 100-dollar bill and didn’t catch it until it was too late.

“We had a lot of people here, all my girls were taking cash and of course, we did not have that little pin to be able to see if it was counterfeit or not,” Jones said.

Jones said a small business like hers took this hit hard, as they rely on every dollar to keep their business going.

Dana Phillips with First United Bank said it’s easy to feel the difference between a real and fake bill when handling stacks of cash.

“Dollar bills are made from cotton linen, and so it doesn’t have the same texture as paper,” Phillips said. “It’s not going to be smooth, it’s not going to be flat. It’s actually going to be raised a little bit, feel a little bit rougher.”

Phillips said fake bills are all too common out here in West Texas and have been turned in frequently lately, especially with the holiday shopping season heating up.

Philips said the United States treasury has new ways of spotting a fake bill that is almost impossible to replicate. One of them is the color-changing one-hundred that changes from copper to gold.

“If you notice, the counterfeit bill doesn’t have that color-changing feature,” Phillips said. “There is also a security strip in every bill over five dollars… and so that’s going to be at various points in the bill, depending on what denomination it is.”

Phillips warned store owners to make sure they have a way to check big bills, especially in a busy season like the holidays.

“A pen like this is going to cost you probably $5, maybe less on the Internet, and it’s going to come in a three pack or a five pack and you stick that at your register,” Phillips said. “That’s probably the cheapest insurance policy that you could have.”

Phillips and Jones recommended everyone, consumers and shop owners to take the time to check bills as well.

“It will take just an extra second or two especially when we get a large bill or twenties and hundreds are really where you see a lot of these fake bills and take the extra time to look at it, If you notice something’s off, it probably is,” Phillip said.

“Look at every single bill that you get. And just to make sure you’re not in the same boat we got in,” Jones said.

Phillips said those who receive a fake bill, should take it to a local bank or the police station, both will get it off the street and take it to the U.S. Secret Service.