Local business sewing masks for health care workers to cover the shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas — RahRah’s Fabrics & Quilting has made over 300 face masks for health care workers, both working the front lines and those inside the clinics. Owner, Sarah Rotherwell, said it all started after a doctor came in looking for fabric.

“She basically came running in and asked if we could make her a mask, she didn’t know how to sew, but she had the fabric,” Rothwell said. “I said – yes, we will figure this out.”

Since then Rothwell has received over a thousand requests to make masks suitable for a hospital environment. The masks must be able to withstand multiple uses, and have a stitch to include a filter inside. Once Rothwell knew about this need, she said she immediately got to work.

“I assembled a small team to cut, sew, and stitch dozens of these masks,” Rothwell said. “If this makes a health care worker feel safer doing their job, and then going home to their families, then we know we’re doing something special in the community.”

RahRah’s masks are being used in local hospitals and nursing homes across Lubbock and in the surrounding community. All of the masks are free for health care workers, and are made by the store’s own profits, and donations.

“Before all this started we felt helpless too because we felt like there was nothing we could do to help,” Rothwell said. “But since we know how to sew, this is what we can do, and if it makes even a difference in one person’s life then it’s worth it.”

While RahRah’s Fabrics and Quilting is not asking for monetary donations, they will accept them if you would like to get involved. To find out more information you can contact them HERE.