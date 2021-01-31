Local business thanks public for help finding pet wallaby lost during dust storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — When a rare pet wallaby went missing during the dust storm Saturday, his owner reached out to the entire community for help. Thanks to a huge team effort, Rascal was located safe and sound before dark. On Sunday, Rascal’s mom, Shayli McCartor, explained the rescue and thanked the community for their help in the search.

“People love him so much,” said McCartor. “It wouldn’t have just affected me like it would have affected several people. And we were just so happy we found him and we got him back. That’s just the bottom story and we’re so thankful for everybody that did help.”

On top of being an especially cute and lovable pet, the two-year-old wallaby is one of the main attractions at Wolfforth’s Party Time Ponies and Events. When he went missing in the dust storm, McCartor sounded the alarm and posted about it all over Facebook.

“I’m never gonna see him. That was the first thought like, it just seemed impossible, especially out here,” said McCartor. “People dump dogs out here, and there’s so many wild dogs, and there’s coyotes, and there’s a fox.”

With a growing number of concerns for Rascal being alone in the area during a dust storm, McCartor asked the public to keep their eyes peeled for something that might look out of the ordinary.

“So many people were like, I can’t believe I saw that, or I didn’t know what I was looking at,” said McCartor. “And it really made the people in the community aware, like, yeah, we’re looking for this, and it’s not something you’re gonna see every day, but he really is lost and he is out there.”

As an exotic animal, Rascal also requires a lot of unique care only his mom can provide.

“I had to feed him every four hours for six months bottle feed him like a baby, a little baby. So we are very, very attached,” said McCartor.

While McCartor’s Facebook post received over 3,500 shares online, the tips from neighbors flooded in and the search gained even more momentum, powered by even greater sense of urgency.

“He’s really small. And he really blends in very well, with the scenery right now,” said McCartor. “Especially it being winter. And him being very blended with rubbish and things and wood. And last night, we were just kind of hoping, okay, before dark, we want to find him before dark.”

Thanks to a big team effort – they did just that. Rascal was located in a field about a mile and a half away, spotted Jason Cole Pepper – a gentleman McCartor said helped them search for hours all day. They estimate that he’d been alone for almost 6 hours.

When they found him, Rascal was just a little hungry – but certainly happy to be back with his mom in his element and partying already the next day.

“I’ve seen great things from this community before but with it personally affecting me, it was just like, wow, that’s incredible,” said McCartor. “They just take time out of their day just, we’re gonna drive around and help find this little wallaby lost in the country.”

McCartor said the next time there’s a windy storm, she’ll be making sure Rascal is safe and sound with her inside. If you’re interested in partying with Rascal at Party Time Ponies and Events, you can visit their website to make a booking and learn more.