Local business that opened up amid pandemic reflects on 2020

WOLFFORTH, Texas — Owners of a local coffee shop shared with KLBK News their 2020 experience opening a business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destiny Adams, owner and manager of Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse, said she opened her shop in April with drive-through only service, which she said was a setback but necessary to keep her customers safe.

“It was a blessing we never knew we needed,” she said. “Without anybody inside, we could make our mistakes and learn and grow as a business.”

Destiny said the business took steps to encourage social distancing and enforce wearing a mask in their store when it opened up for in-store service.

“It was a little bit of a struggle to communicate, ‘Hey we are doing this for your safety,'” she said. “I think that was the biggest thing in our community. A lot of people were upset we were wearing masks and we did lose a few customers to that because people didn’t want to wear their mask at first.”

Cole Adams, the other owner and manager of the coffee shop, said the business picked up drastically after nearby Frenship High School opened back up. However he said in months when school was not in session, there were stressful times due to changing state mandates.

“We had these interesting cycles that were anxiety-inducing and it was usually correlated with the changes in bar occupancy,” he said. “(It) had a really big impact, social impact on people, so we would notice business would slow down.”

Despite the obstacles faced amid the pandemic, the owners said they were able to increase their staff from one employee to seven employees. They said they look forward to the new year.