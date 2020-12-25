Local businesses bring Christmas Cheer with modified Santa visits

LUBBOCK, TX– Visiting Santa in Lubbock was a little different this year.

“You’ll always remember 2020 Christmas when Santa wore a mask to your front door,” said Lindsey Gage, a local woman who had Santa come to her house.

Many local businesses were hit hard this year by the economic consequences of Coronavirus and looking for ways to bring in new business. This led to some businesses adapting holiday traditions to make them socially distant and safe.

Tumbleweed + Sage, a Wolfforth coffee shop that opened in April, brought Santa to their shop for socially-distant visits.

Then the business started offering Santa-gram, where customers could request Santa come to their houses and visit through their doors.

“We just knew this was going to be the only chance people had to see Santa. We had so many customer tell us that here in-house that ‘Thank you for doing this this was the only time my kid got to see Santa.’ So, what if the kids can’t leave their house to even come to our shop,” said Co-Owner of Tumbleweed + Sage, Destiny Adams.

Lindsey Gage is one of the customers that ordered one. She said her kids were thrilled when Santa arrived at their doorstep.

“He even hung around and did a socially-distant selfie with all the kids. It was a really great way to try and accommodate families and give the kids a chance to have a little bit of Christmas magic too,” said Gage.

And while it might have been a different view, Gage said her kids were just glad Santa was able to come by.

“I think 2020 has allowed everyone to embrace that life is weird right now so the kids didn’t even seem to notice that Santa had a mask on. I think that’s just part of their new normal now,” said Gage.

The South Plains Mall also adjusted their Santa visits to keep them safe. Adding a gift buried or kept Santa 6 feet away from the families and frequent cleaning in between each visit.

“We honestly couldn’t be more proud that we were able to come up with a solution — to adapt and pivot so that our families, our friends, our communities; they can come out they can share their wishes,” said Senior Marketing Director for the South Plains Mall, Ashley Knox.

But in the end while this year has brought many changes, for Tumbleweed + Sage it was all about bringing Christmas cheer.

“It was really fun to just put a little bit of joy in some of these kids’ lives,” said Co-Owner of Tumbleweed + Sage, Cole Adams.

And hoping that by keeping this tradition alive that folks around Lubbock would continue to make those cherished Christmas memories.

“It was a different year, it was a different experience and I think this captures it fully for everybody,” said Knox.