Local businesses continue search for new employees to hire

LUBBOCK, Texas — With federal pandemic benefits for unemployment ending June 26th, employment agencies said they have not yet seen an increase in job applicants.

Gary Ball, vice president at Employment Express Professionals, said his agency is working to get applicants back to work, but that recruiting applicants has had its challenges.

“We probably have a 60-70 percent no call, no show rate,” said Ball. “We need about 150 employees today. I can put that many people to work tomorrow.”

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, Lubbock had an unemployment rate of 4.7 in May 2021, which is the lowest it has been since February 2020, with a rate of 2.7.

Ball said the biggest competitor for businesses who are hiring has been unemployment benefits.

“I’ve had people tell us that they’ll stay at home and make money versus going to work and making money,” said Ball. “Nearly every employer I have working has increased their wages anywhere from $1 to 3 to $4 an hour.”

Ball said due to the difficulty in staffing, businesses have opted to eliminate some positions.

“They’re thinking, ‘We’re having trouble filling jobs, so we will automate as much as we can,” said Ball.

Martin Aguirre, CEO of South Plains Workforce Solutions, said with more business competition, job seekers have more options.

“Someone can take a job today at one location and walking down the street and see a different location, or that they’re paying 25 cents an hour more [and] it’s easier for them to jump,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre said they’re also getting prepared for more applicants to come in the following weeks.

Kyle Jacobson, vice president of Governmental Relations for Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said better pay is one of the top things applicants are searching for.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a survey asking unemployed people what the biggest barriers were, and the biggest response was, 40% said they would be enticed for with a $1000 sign-on bonus to go back to work.

Jacobson said job seekers are also citing fear of COVID and not enough protocols in place. He said other concerns include trouble finding child care.

“They don’t have a situation for their children,” said Jacobson. “Especially now that schools are out. That’s become an even larger hurdle.”