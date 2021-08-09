Local businesses encouraged to display signage welcoming back students

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce encourages all local businesses as well as the entire Lubbock community to display banners, flags, and signage to welcome college students back to Lubbock beginning now through Labor Day weekend.

The fall semester kicks off during this time for Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist University – Lubbock, and South Plains College – Lubbock.

“We want students, and family members arriving in Lubbock to help with move-in, feel welcome in our community,” said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber President and CEO. “We want them to know that the Lubbock community is a safe place and that we are all happy to have them back in town.”

Businesses are reminded to follow these instructions:

Signs/banners cannot be placed in the 25-foot vision triangle at any street intersection.

Signs/banners need to be set back at least 10 feet from the property line (not the back of the curb).

Signs/banners should display the least amount of business identification possible; the objective is to welcome students to Lubbock.

Visit the Lubbock Chamber online business directory for a list of local businesses that can produce signage and banners.

(Press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)