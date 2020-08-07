Local businesses encouraged to display signs to welcome back students

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce encourages all local businesses as well as the entire community to display banners, flags and signage to welcome college students back to Lubbock now through Labor Day weekend.

Aerial image by CreativeMagic

The fall semester kicks off during this time for Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist University – Lubbock, and South Plains College – Lubbock.

“It is very important that we make the students and family members helping with move-in feel welcome in our community,” said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber President and CEO. “This has been a difficult decision for area educators to make as well as the parents of college kids and we want them to know that the Lubbock community is happy to have them back in our great city.”

Businesses are reminded to follow these instructions:

Signs/banners cannot be placed in the 25-foot vision triangle at any street intersection.

Signs/banners need to be set back at least 10 feet from the property line (not the back of curb).

Signs/banners should display the least amount of business identification possible, since the objective is to welcome students.

Visit the Lubbock Chamber online business directory for a list of local businesses that can produce signage and banners.

(Press release from Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)