Local businesses mask up as COVID-19 cases increase in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas– Local businesses like Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse are taking more safety precautions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“As a business owner we have to think forward,” said Tumbleweed + Sage owner, Destiny Adams. “I think our main concern is closing down again because as a small business we can’t afford to shut down again, especially for months at a time.”

Over the month of July, COVID-19 cases spiked back up to highs not seen since February.

“This new variant, it is causing it to be more infectious than the previous COVID, and with that a gradual increase in our communities,” said UMC Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Payne.

A week ago, Adams posted to Facebook their plans to have their employees mask up again when working, in order to prevent infections in their shop and also encourage others to do the same.

“It’s super important we are an influence on younger people, and even older people who are coming by our shop everyday,” said Adams. “Even if you are vaccinated you are still out traveling, still out running your life, so let’s keep our community safe and wear a mask.”

There are still no requirements for customers to wear masks, but Adams does ask for respect of their choices for the betterment of their business.

“We are happy to be here and happy to serve you,” said Adams. “It just means we are trying to take care of us.”