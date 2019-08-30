Local businesses team up to raise money for Lubbock Animal Services

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, two Lubbock businesses which organized a fundraiser for the Lubbock Animal Shelter were nearing their goal, but still need help from the community.

The organizers, Fresh Pawz Grooming and Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill, are doing what they can to fill and send a 12-foot trailer with supplies to LAS by the end of the month, according to the fundraiser’s Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, Lisa Hall, one of the organizers, said they have raised $1,200 so far. She said this would be enough to buy about 900 pounds worth of food for the shelter.

She said they are hoping to raise $2,000 by Tuesday. She said they will also take bedding, toys, bandannas, flea and tick shampoos, collars, and leashes.

