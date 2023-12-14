LUBBOCK, Texas — When making that Christmas shopping list and checking it twice, you may forget to stop by local Lubbock businesses who equally need your support this holiday season.
EverythingLubbock.com has created a list to make finding local stores to shop at a little bit easier.
Clothing, Jewelry
- J. Hoffman’s Boutique
- Branding Iron Cowboy Outfitter
- Thacker Jewelry
- Robert Lance Jewelers
- My Cup of Tea Baby
- The Luggage Shop
- Malouf’s
Gift Shops
Food, Sweets
Appliances, Electronics
Antique stores
Outdoors
Local restaurants to visit as you’re out shopping:
- 50th Street Caboose
- The Farmhouse Restaurant
- Orlando’s
- Caprock Cafe
- Cujo’s
- Ike’s Woodfire Grill
- All American Eatery
- Italian Garden
For more local businesses to support, check out some of our loyal viewers’ recommendations on a social media post.