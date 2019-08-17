Local chefs to create for a cause during Girl Scouts Desserts First event on September 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Girl Scouts’ annual Desserts First event will bring seven local chefs together to raise funds and awareness for building the female future leaders of tomorrow on September 10 from 5:30-7:30 PM at the Texas Tech Club – West Side in Lubbock.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GS-TOP) invites community members to come enjoy an adult evening of Girl Scout cookie creations prepared by Lubbock’s finest chefs-paired with a selection of wine from McPherson Cellars and served with hors d’oeuvres, plus local live music by Hayley Burton Music, and a silent auction.

Each chef will create a unique dessert incorporating Girl Scout cookies. The lineup of chefs includes:

Alison Alba -Simply Decadent Bakery

Bo Hurley – The Texas Tech Club

Jennifer McClintock – The Honeycomb Pie Shoppe #2

Dewey McMurrey – Texas Tech Hospitality Services

Antonio Piña – Hilton Garden Inn

Kamie Pursell – Memory ‘Lane’ Cakes/Heart & Soul Cuisine

Tasha Teel – The Cakery



Girl Scouts serves 2,000 girls in the Lubbock community, giving them the tools to lead, break barriers, and create positive change. Proceeds from Desserts First will help GS-TOP offer the transformative experience of Girl Scouting to even more girls in the Lubbock community.

“We know that if you train girls in leadership skills, at an early age, they can change their world and ours,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “We envision a future where EVERY girl has the opportunity to learn and grow.”

Tickets are $50 each and are available online at http://bit.ly/desserts19.

To learn more about the event, sponsorship opportunities, and how you can invest in girls, please contact Tiffinni Young at tyoung@gs-top.org or 817.735.5313.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re 2.6 million strong-1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

In the Lubbock area, Girl Scouts are served by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 800-582-7272 or visit gs-top.org.

(News release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains)