Local chocolate shop sees increase in chocolate sales during the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Recently, the National Convections Association released new data showcasing the spike in chocolate sales from March to August. With people needing ways to relieve stress during these uncertain times, many are turning to this sweet treat.

“We do have a couple of people that come in each week and will buy boxes of chocolates to hide at home because they are stuck at home, are working from home and have their kids at home, and I think it is a little bit of a stress reliever,” Stephanie Lindblom, owner of Chickies Tasty Treats said.

The NCA reported candy and chocolate sales increasing 3.8% since March, with premium chocolate up 12.5%. Chocolate is an indulgence known to add joy and boost moods, and dark chocolate has even been considered a type of stress-relieving food.

“I always think chocolate is a good stress reliever and you only need a little bit you don’t have to gorge yourself a little bit goes a long way,” Lindblom said.

She also acknowledged that with holidays coming up, there is more opportunity for people to purchase these candies.

“During the holiday season, if you have family you can’t see but want to share this experience with them, you can buy them online and send them anywhere you want in the country,” Lindblom said.

Grocery stores were a driving factor in the growth of chocolate sales which is predicted to increase even more with holidays like Halloween just around the corner.