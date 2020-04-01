Local church makes adjustments; moves Sunday services online

LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may people are working from home, schools are closed, and churches have had to shut their doors.

This includes the Monterey Church of Christ in South Lubbock. The church decided to move all of their in-person Sunday worship services to online after gatherings of any size have been banned by the City of Lubbock until at least April 3.

“You know, we as churches we love to hug on one another and bless one another and it look very different,” said Barry Stephens, Senior Minister at Monterey Church of Christ.

Stephens said no congregation could fully be prepared for the virtual transition, but his staff moved quickly to make it happen.

“We actually are filming throughout the week and then we’re posting that on Sunday morning,” said Stephens. “On our website, we are posting a whole variety of resources for children, our teenagers, for college students, and adults.”

Those resources include bible lessons, scripture devotionals, and live daily prayer for those who might be struggling to find answers during this difficult season.

“I think we’re all grappling with the same sorts of questions. What is going on? Perhaps even asking where is God in the midst of all of this,” said Stephens.

According to Stephens, the church’s weekly contributions are lower with members not physically being present.

“We are a part of a church family that is incredibly generous so I have full confidence that our folks are gonna step in,” said Stephens.

The church’s ambitious goal of being back to normal services by Easter Sunday is unpromising.

“As I turn to scripture, I am reminded that God never promised that life would be easy. Life is going to be filled with suffering. Life is going to be filled with trials,” said Stephens. “And yet in the midst of all of that, God does provide the assurance that he’s present and he is still at work.”

Until further notice, Monterey’s families will continue to worship from their respective homes but Stephens is already preparing his initial sermon upon his members’ return.

“First message when we gather again…God is faithful.”