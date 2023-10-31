LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains on Tuesday announced that Sunday, November 12 is Stand Sunday, which is a day when “communities of faith across the world come together to pray for all children in foster care.”

In a press release, CASA asked local congregations to “show their support” for children who have been placed in foster care at “no fault of their own.”

“The children in Lubbock and the surrounding five counties, and the more than 400,000 children in foster care nationwide, need your help,” a press release from CASA stated.

In the counties served by CASA of the South Plains, there are about 1,000 kids in foster care.

“Every prayer makes a difference,” CASA said.

To join CASA of the South Plains for Stand Sunday or find out other ways to get involved, please email casacommunityoutreach@casaofthesouthplains.org or contact (806) 763-2272.