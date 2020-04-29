Local churches to open after May 1st

LUBBOCK, Texas- Local churches are faced with making a decision on whether to open up their churches to members starting Friday.

In Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference Monday, he said he was allowing churches to expand occupancy in their buildings starting May 1. However, churches must still follow are still encouraged to follow certain guidelines to keep their members safe.

Shaun Brewer, lead pastor at Victory Life Baptist Church, said his church has decided to post pone opening until early June. He said for now, his team will be focusing on streaming their services

“We’re probably going to wait to let this open up a little more gradually,” he said ” We’ll keep doing what we are doing now and probably going to start allowing some of our small groups that will be under that 10-12 number to be able to meet on campus again.”

He said each church is autonomous and should make the decision that is best for them and their members.

David Wilson, lead pastor at Southcrest Baptist Church, said his church plans on opening soon. He said they plan on taking all the necessary measures to keep people safe including sanitizing after every service, seating people at safe distances and even offering a separate service for those 60 and older.

“We’re going to encourage the people that are afraid to come, not to come because they can still watch us online,” he said

Wilson said he hopes people driving by his church will know that his church will be making every effort to protect their members.

“We really are going to do the very best we can to keep people safe,”he said.