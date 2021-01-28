Local comedian chosen to open for Steve Trevino at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, TX — A South Plains stand-up comic is getting her big break this weekend. She was chosen by nationally-acclaimed comedian Steve Trevino to open up for his two comedy shows this Saturday night at Buddy Holly Hall.

“My friends, the other comedians in town, they’re very jealous. Haha sorry guys,” Chrissy Covington, a stand-up comedian and local radio host, joked.

Covington is a morning co-host on the Rock Show 94.5 FMX, but she’s been moonlighting as a comedian for about three years. Earlier this week, Trevino appeared on the radio show for an interview, and Covington’s co-host let it slip about her past time. Trevino’s response was the stuff of any funny man or woman’s dreams.

“[Trevino] was like ‘Oh well, hey, why don’t you just come open the show?’ … I was like, ‘What? Are you sure?” Covington said of her disbelief.

She emphasized she was shocked and incredibly honored by the opportunity. All jokes aside, she added she wants to make her family proud and her hometown of Lubbock laugh a little during the pandemic.

“[This opportunity] means everything to me. I’ve never gotten to open for anybody this huge … It’s something I’ll remember forever, I’ll tell my kids about someday,” Covington said.

She also gave KAMC News a sneak peek of what the audience might see during her set.

“I make fun of myself a lot. I talk about the dating game. I talk about bad boyfriends, family … I’ve been practicing for my cat lately, and he likes the show, so I think it’s going to be pretty good,” Covington said.

She also promised a lot of Hub City themed humor too. If you do come out to see her, she has one simple request.

“Even if I’m not funny, laugh please. Laugh hard, laugh as hard as you’ve ever laughed. Think of something I did sometime that was kind of funny if what’s happening on stage isn’t,” Covington said laughing.

Covington will open for Trevino with a 5-minute set this Saturday night at the 7PM show and the 10PM show, and for more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.