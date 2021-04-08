Local company goes above and beyond to help out nonprofit in time of need

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local nonprofit asked for help getting a new generator. But Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise, 3034 Slide Road, was overwhelmed with the generosity of a local company that went the extra mile to help.

According to their website, Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise is a nonprofit organization dedicated to hiring individuals who have developmental disabilities.

According to a Facebook post, Betenbough Homes bought the inverter generator and gave some extra financial help. Usually an inverter is used to make normal electric power from a battery.

“They gave us enough money to buy all of our cups, spoons, napkins, disposable gloves, flavor concentrates, and so much more for this season,” the post continued.

The post also stated this was the largest donation they have ever received.

Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise will reopen April 17.

“If customers show up this summer, we will have a chance to become profitable and then buy a new bigger trailer and sell more than shaved ice thus keeping us open year-round,” the post said.