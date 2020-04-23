Local cosmetologists struggle to pay bills

LUBBOCK Texas- Local cosmetology workers said they have been struggling to pay bills since the city of Lubbock closed their businesses.

On March 24th, the city of Lubbock mandated closing all non essential businesses which included nail salons and hair cut establishments.

Rita Smith, Owner at Sophisticuts and Lindsey’s Salon & Day Spa, said she communicates with her cosmetologists regularly and that she is trying to help them as much as she can during this uncertain time.

“One of the other ladies at the other shop and myself have offered to help anyone financially with food or with rent money or anything they need,” she said “We are not charging the girls with their rent at all.”

Smith said she hopes businesses open up starting in May.

Hair stylist Natalie Debellis said it’s a difficult time for her family since her husband also lost his job.

“We recently have just bought a new house within the last month a month or so my mom was diagnosed with Cancer back in October so we are trying to take care of her,” she said.

Nail technician Jamie Russell said this month has been emotionally draining for her too.

“It is a roller coaster in my house every day,” she said. “It’s two hours of crying and just being scared, two hours of being angry and frustrated and then two hours of just being,’okay everything is going to be okay'”.

Randy Taylor, owner and general manager at Davidson Taylor Salon and Day Spa, said he is confident his industry is trained on sanitation and hopes that cosmetologists reach out to their government.

“You can email them, call them and help them better understand who we are and that we do know how to sanitize,” he said.