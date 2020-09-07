Local couple collects over 600 police patches

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local couple is showing support for law enforcement in their own, unique way by collecting police patches.

Two years ago, for Kim Lehman’s birthday, her husband wanted to get her a special gift.

“We’re fans of Live PD, and that’s what kicked it off,” said police patch collector Kim Lehman.

So, Paul Lehman contacted the police departments on Live PD and asked if they would send him their patches.

“I got the idea of doing some patches in a shadow box for her birthday, and before we knew it, there were just too many to do one shadow box. They just kept coming and coming,” said Paul.

But they did not stop there, they kept contacting departments and asking for patches, now they have collected almost 650.

For Paul and Kim, their collection is all about saying thank you to law enforcement.

“They put their lives on the line for us, and it’s important to show them some respect for doing that,” said Kim.

And with conversations about defunding the police, they say now support is more important than ever.

“We see both sides, we are supportive on both sides, we see both sides,” said Paul while Kim added, “I think defunding the police is not the answer. I think we need to give them more training and support along the way.”

They have a patch from all 50 states and even some foreign countries, with no plans to stop collecting anytime soon.

“Not everyone agrees with what we agree with a lot, but everyone does, and we understand that. But this is the way we support it, and it is really the only thing we can do to show our support. Other than saying ‘Hi’ and ‘Thank You’ when we see them, this is everything, and we just love it and can’t wait to fill up all four walls. That’s my goal,” said Paul.

But they are still trying to get their hands on a few local patches, so they make sure to show Lubbock officers a little appreciation.

“We got a great letter from Lubbock PD saying they are honored to be on the wall,” said Paul.

Even with their collection reached over six hundred, Paul and Kim have yet to pay for any of the patches.

Paul had traded for a few, but most have been sent to them from police departments as a thank you to them for their support.