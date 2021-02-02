Local couple reaches 1,000 in their police patch collection

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local couple that collects law enforcement patches recently received their 1,000th patch.

While neither Paul nor Kim Lehman has ever been part of law enforcement, in just a matter of months, they were able to collect and display 400 more patches from police departments from all over the world.

“I never thought we’d get to 1,000 patches. I mean it started as a gift, and now we have over a thousand of them,” said Paul Lehman.

The first patches started as a birthday present for Kim, a huge fan of Live PD, that Paul got from a LIVE PD fan meet up.

But their collection has quickly grown to become a full-fledged display honoring law enforcement, featuring 1,035 total patches.

“Gratitude toward law enforcement is so sparse these days. They aren’t appreciated enough, so if this brings them some happiness or puts a smile on their face when they see the video–it’s worth it,” said Kim.

Their collection now supports some particularly rare patches like the Metropolitan Police force patch from this year’s inauguration and several foreign COVID-19 task forces patches.

They even got their hands on a highly prized Lubbock County Sheriff’s patch.

“We finally got Lubbock Sheriff, and we’d been waiting a couple of years to get it,” said Paul.

As the number of patches continues to grow, they hope to share their collection with local law enforcement to show them just how much they are appreciated.

“It’s like I want to put a sign up that says ‘Come in and see it,’ cause that would make it even more worth it to have Chief Mitchell show up at the door and want to see it, or any of the Sheriffs or Law Officers. I would absolutely love it. I would drop everything to let them come in and look for an hour or so,” said Paul.

Paul and Kim get most of their patches for free, only paying for patches if the money to get them goes to support a police station or a charity that particular station is supporting.