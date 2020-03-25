Local court provide update on cancellations, delays, limits on people in court

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Administrative Office of the Courts in Lubbock County updated the list of court cancellations, delays or changes due to COVID-19, or coronavirus.

All District Courts, County Courts-at-Law and Justice Courts canceled jury trials through May 1. Dockets for any hearing will be limited to groups of 10 people or less. Non-essential in-person proceedings will be canceled. Agreed divorces can be done with court documents to avoid the need for an in-person hearing. And some court employees may be permitted to work remotely as approved by their individual judge or supervisor.

Attorneys are asked to continue requesting telephonic or video conference hearings.

Additionally, the news release further addressed some frequently asked questions received by the judges and court coordinators.

Child support cases remain canceled through March 31. People in child support cases that are set for a hearing between now and March 31 are asked to call the Attorney General’s Office at (800) 252-8014.

Moreover, final hearings set in March for Judge Kara Darnell have also been rescheduled.

