Local crime-fighting organization celebrates two years

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local military couple is celebrating a two year anniversary of an online group they started to help fight crime.

Kalea Hernandez said the inspiration to start ‘Operation Crime Watch’ on Facebook came after her and her husband were victims of a crime.

“Some people had broken into our truck and stolen a bunch of our military gear for the field. We felt violated. We didn’t understand why someone took our stuff,” she said.

The page, which now boasts 12,000 followers, lets people in the Lubbock area share photos, videos and content related to local crime.

Hernandez said she advises people to always reach out to law enforcement if they experience or are victims of a crime.

“Just make that call. Call law enforcement. Don’t confront individuals, especially if you don’t have the training or if you’re not armed yourself. Just stay in the house and then call law enforcement and give them as much detail as you possibly can.”

Overall, Hernandez said she’s thankful for the members and the impact they have helped create.

“It’s kind of nice that we are all working together as a community to try to combat all the criminal activity that’s going on,” she said. “If it puts a dent in the amount of criminal activity, I’m okay with that. Just the smallest impact would be great.”